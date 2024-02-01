Banneker Middle School 'Sheltered In Place' Following Assault Involving Students (Developing)

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the Benjamin Banneker Middle School at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, where there was an incident involving students that sounded alarm bells for some.

While the building was sheltered in place, the school doors were closed, but normal operations. The call was made after a reported assault involving two students.

The building was still in the same protocol as of 3:15 p.m. on Thursday when police announced the school would be doing a staggered dismissal.

No other details were immediately provided by the department.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.