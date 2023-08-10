Overcast 71°

Bank Robber Takes A Moment To Himself During Mugshot In Montgomery County

A man with no known address has been apprehended following an investigation into a bank robbery earlier this week in Montgomery county, authorities announced on Thursday.

John Reynolds
John Reynolds Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Zak Failla
John Reynolds, 33, is facing charges after he allegedly robbed the TD Bank in the 800 block of West Diamond Avenue in Gaithersburg on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in the middle of the day.

Police say that Reynolds walked into the bank, demanded money from an employee, then jumped over the counter, stuffed an undisclosed amount of cash into a bag and fled the bank in a silver Hyundai.

Reynolds was quickly identified as a suspect by Montgomery County Police detectives and his Hyundai was located on Frederick Road in Rockville. He was later tracked down to the 1300 block of Piccard Drive.

Investigators also located bags that had money inside that were in Reynolds’ possession, as well as other evidence linking him to the bank robbery.

Reynolds was arrested without incident and charged with robbery. He is being held without bond.

