Carrie Lynn Nelson, 41, has been arrested and charged for her role in two separate attempted armed robberies that were reported minutes apart in Gaithersburg.

Nelson's fruitless 18-minute crime spree began at approximately 3:34 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, when officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to McDonald's in the 600 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard to investigate an attempted armed robbery.

Investigators say that Nelson drove a gray Jeep Cherokee into the drive-thru lane with a handgun in her lap.

She announced the robbery when the employee came to the window, at which point the window was immediately closed and Nelson drove away without further incident or any cash.

At approximately 3:52 p.m. on Sunday, Nelson allegedly tried the same maneuver at McDonald's in the 19300 block of Montgomery Village Avenue, and once again the employee closed the window and Nelson drove away.

While investigating the second incident, Nelson's Jeep was spotted in the area and the Damascus resident was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery.

She was being held without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

