Montgomery Village resident Arnold Johnson III, 19, is wanted in connection to the death of 21-year-old Morgantown native Rashad Malik Alton in West Virginia earlier this month.

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, deputies were called to a shooting reported on Mountain Valley Drive, where they found Alton suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, and Johnson was ultimately identified as the main suspect in the fatal shooting.

Investigators say that the incident was isolated, and the two likely knew each other. Johnson is now wanted for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, they advised.

It is believed that Johnson fled West Virginia, and is likely in the DC, Maryland, or Virginia area. The fatal shooting remains under investigation as of Monday, July 22.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.