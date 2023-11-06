Armed Man Sporting Nationals' Gear Wanted For Bank Robbery In Montgomery County: Police

An alert was issued on Monday as the Montgomery County Department of Police attempts to track down a man who showed some "Natitude" during an armed robbery on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Wells Fargo in Potomac.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. on Halloween at the bank branch in the 9800 block of Falls Road. Surveillance photos were released of the wanted suspect brandishing a handgun inside the building on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the wanted man walked into the bank, approached the teller with a black handgun and demanded cash. The teller then handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the man wearing all red fled the area.

The suspect was described by investigators as being a Black man who is approximately 40 years old who is 5-foot-10 with an average height and armed with a black handgun. He was last seen wearing a red Washington Nationals hat, black sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, red sweater, blue jeans, with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or bank robbery has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.