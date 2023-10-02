Armed Carjacker In Montgomery County Is A Prison Escapee Out Of Virginia, Police Say

Naseem Roulack, 21, is now wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Montgomery County on Friday after he escaped from the Virginia Department of Corrections last month, where he was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious assault, grand larceny, and a hit-and-run.

Police say that shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 400 block of West Deer Park Road in Gaithersburg, where there was a reported armed carjacking involving a woman who was accosted by a man brandishing a black handgun, demanding her Nissan Sentra.

According to the department, detectives identified Roulack as the suspect and it was later determined that he was an escapee who is on the lam.

Roulack was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

The US Marshals Service in the Capital Region are now requesting information that leads to Roulack being brought back into custody. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone that provides information that leads to his apprehension.

“Bringing Roulack back into custody is our top priority at the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC),” VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson said. “I thank our local, state and federal partner agencies for their tireless assistance in this case and urge anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding Roulack or his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-877-WANTED2.

