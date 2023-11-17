'Armed And Dangerous:' Silver Spring Restaurant Shooter At Large, Cops Say

The Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man who allegedly shot and killed a person outside a popular restaurant earlier this month.

Investigators have released photos of Markus Tyrelle Dowdy, 33, who they believe may have been involved in the the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Silver Spring resident Marvin Jefferson at the America's Best Wings restaurant.

The shooting was reported in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the White Oak Shopping Plaza.

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the restaurant shortly before 6 p.m. on the night of the shooting, where they found Jefferson outside the building suffering from a gunshot wound with a second person also shot nearby.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where Jefferson later died. The second shooting victim suffered what were described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

According to police, Jefferson got into an altercation with Dowdy, which resulted in the fatal shooting. Dowdy then fled the scene and remains at large as of Friday, Nov. 17.

Dowdy was described by police as being 5-foot-9, weighing 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on the right side of his cheek and neck.

Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident remains under investigation.

