Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Under Josiah Henson Parkway; Elected Officials Speak Out

Police have launched an investigation after a swastika and message of hate was found under a bridge of Josiah Henson Parkway, prompting elected officials to immediately speak out to condemn the action.

In photos shared online, the words "Club Aryan Excellent" were drawn next to a swastika.

"We are deeply disturbed by the racist and anti-Semitic message found under (the bridge)," the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington posted on social media. "Our community will continue to stand strong and resilient in the face of hatred in all its forms."

Montgomery County Executive said that he was "dismayed" to learn of the anti-Semitic graffiti, advising that the Department of Transprotation made it a top priority to quickly clean it up.

He said that it is "a reminder that our work to foster an inclusive environment is ongoing.

"We will not rest until every individual feels safe and valued within our midst," he continued. "We will stand up to bigotry in all its forms.

"In the face of hatred, we choose love ... In the face of division, we choose unity ... And in the face of ignorance, we choose education."

The incident is now being investigated by the Montgomery County Department of Police. Check Daily Voice for updates.

