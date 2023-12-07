Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found In Bathroom At Maryland High School

On Thursday, Quince Orchard High School Principal Elizabeth Thomas issued an alert to the community after there was a report of hateful imagery that was found inside a restroom stall earlier this week.

Thomas said that the student saw the graffiti on Tuesday, researched the statement, and then advised administrators about the incident on Thursday once they were informed.

"Once aware of this vandalism, we immediately removed it, notified the police, and began an investigation," she wrote. "If a student or staff member is found to have committed this act, we will address this incident as a disciplinary matter."

According to the principal, "(they) want to make our school community aware of such incidents and reiterate that we do not condone such behavior and acts such as these are unacceptable."

The nature of the graffiti was not released by school officials.

"Our students and staff all deserve the right to feel valued, respected, and supported in their faith and beliefs," Thomas continued. "We are committed to providing space, time and resources to support students and staff."

This is a developing story. Check Daily voice or updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.