Angela Marie Brill, of Martinsburg, was died following a crash involving her Chevy Malibu and a Toyota pick-up truck after being airlifted to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Investigators said that the driver of the Toyota was traveling south on Georgia Avenue when, for reasons that are still under investigation, crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet that was traveling north in the opposite direction.

Now, her family is picking up the pieces following the unexpected death.

"Angie was a newlywed, mother of (two), Nana to one, daughter, sister and friend to many," Maura Mahan said. "She was so in love with her husband and being a Nana.

"Baby Kennedi tickled her soul."

On top of her duties as a doting mother, Brill also spent more than two decades as a member of Capital Women's Care.

"My mom is missed by sooo many around her. She left such a huge impact on anyone who she came across," her daughter posted on social media.

"Kennedi misses her Nana more than anything.

"Everyone needs to hold their mothers extra tight because I would give anything to hold mine one last time."

In the days following her death, thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of Brill's family as they continue to grapple with their new reality.

"We shared smiles, we wiped tears and through the years, our friendship had grown," Maher continued. "She was a great friend and I loved her dearly. Angie was selfless and the glue that kept everyone together.

"I kindly ask that you donate to help her family navigate the rest of their lives without her because she was so much, to so many."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"I say this because I got a painful phone call this morning," another loved one said. "A friend of mine who was finally in a good place was killed in a head-on collision last night and she’s gone.

"We should never be too busy to reach out, call, or get together. Life’s not promised," she added. "I’ll miss you."

