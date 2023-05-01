American Dream Goes Up In Smoke For Montgomery County Family; Community Support Swells

In late April, a fast-moving fire caused by wire rack shelving units at the Wheaton Body Shop on Fern Street near University Boulevard West in Montgomery County wreaked havoc on the building and vehicles inside, causing upwards of a million dollars in damage, according to officials.

The blaze caused an estimated $600,000 in damage to the building, and $400,000 to the contents inside. At the time the fire broke out, the building was occupied, but no injuries were ultimately reported.

However, the body shop suffered extensive damage, prompting the community to rally behind the Kelyman family, immigrants who came to America from the Czech and Slovakian Republics.

“Petr and Zuzana came to this country with the hopes of living the American dream,” organizer Debbie Kovalsky wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “With hard work and dedication, they built up their business, providing honest and reliable service to their customers.

“Now, with everything gone, they will have to start from the ground up.”

Money raised through the campaign will help the family invest in new equipment, rebuilding, and recovering records and data, according to organizers.

“Petr and Zuzana, along with their children have always been first in line to sign up to volunteer in the community, donating their time and resources to so many,” they wrote.

“They have opened their hearts and home, quickly turning friends into family. They are in desperate need of support from their extended family today.”

Neighbors and loved ones have been quick to respond to the call, with nearly $37,000 of the stated $40,000 goal raised within just a few days of the GoFundMe being posted.

“Any donation, no matter how small or large, will help the Kelyman family get back on their feet and start rebuilding their business,” according to Kovalsky. “We know that our community is filled with kind and compassionate people who are always willing to help those in need, and we hope that you will join us in supporting this family during such a difficult time.

“This will prove to be a huge financial burden for the Kelyman family, taking care of their employees and supporting their children through school.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

"It is a heartbreaking experience to see one's possessions and memories damaged in such a way, but amidst the pain, we are overwhelmed by the care and concern shown by the entire community," the Kelyman family added. "The love and support we have received have given us so much hope for the future."

