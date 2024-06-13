Allen Price, Jr. was sentenced this week after pleading guilty in December last year to second-degree murder and weapon offenses in connection to the death of his wife, Natasha Price inside their Gaithersburg home.

According to court documents, on Sept. 17, 2020, Price shot his wife in the 19400 block of Sandy Lake Drive, then jumped out of a second-story window in an attempt to flee from the police, before being found in a nearby wooded area attempting to hide from investigators.

Police said that detectives found that family members who were inside the home, heard a gunshot wound and went to the bedroom, where they found Natasha Price suffering from a gunshot wound and Allen Price leaping out the window.

Natasha Price was rushed to an area hospital, where she was placed on life support until her death on Oct. 9, 2020.

During the investigation, prosecutors say that it was determined she confided in friends and relatives that she planned to leave Price and cut him off financially.

"We aggressively prosecute domestic violence cases, and in this matter, we are thankful that the judge imposed a penalty above the Maryland State Sentencing Guidelines," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said.

"(Price) fatally shot his wife while her children were present inside of the home. We express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and share in the grief over this senseless loss of life."

