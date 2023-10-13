All Clear: Threat Targeting Montgomery Blair High School Not Credible, Police Say

Early on Friday, Oct. 13, the Montgomery Blair High School on University Boulevard in Silver Spring was the target of a threat, prompting a massive police investigation inside the building, officials say.

Students were placed in a secure location outside the building shortly after coming to class on Friday to allow for the investigation, which ultimately found that the threat as unfounded.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by the police.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Montgomery Blair High School Principal Renay Johnson said that students were able to return to the building to resume their regular classes following the investigation.

