Alert Issued For Teen Missing For More Than A Week In Silver Spring

An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police regarding 17-year-old Silver Spring resident Christopher Sanchez, who was last seen on Saturday, June 10 in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road.

Police described Sanchez as being 5-foot-6, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a “$” behind his ear, “Catarina,” on his forearm, and “Karina” on his chest.

It is known what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Sanchez or his whereabouts has been asked to contact police in Montgomery County by calling (301) 279-8000.

