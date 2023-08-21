AirBnB Renters Find Hidden Cameras Throughout Silver Spring Home, Culprit Caught: Police

Larry Goisse, whose brother owned the home, was charged with peeping tom, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal installation of visual surveillance in private areas, Montgomery County police said.

A Texas couple renting a Dale Drive home in Silver Spring found hidden cameras in smoke detectors in the bedroom and bathroom of the house in August of last year, police said.

The couple left the house and drove to the Target store on Cherry Hill Road, where they reported the incident to the police.

Officers responded to the home and spoke with the homeowner, who denied having any knowledge about the hidden cameras and allowed officers to search his house.

The homeowner told officers that his twin brother, later identified as Larry Goisse, lived at the house as well, as a male who was renting a room in the house. The male renter allowed officers to search his room where another hidden camera was found inside a smoke detector.

Officers then talked with Goisse who denied officers access to his bedroom.

A search and seizure warrant was then obtained and executed at the residence, including inside Goisse’s bedroom, where drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and other evidence connecting Goisse to the crimes were recovered.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, an arrest warrant was issued for Goisse. On Thursday, Aug. 17, Montgomery County officers picked up Goisse from a out-of-state correctional facility and transported him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

Detectives are urging anyone who believes themselves to be a victim or has information about these crimes to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477. Tips may remain anonymous.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.