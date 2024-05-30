Silver Spring resident Adolfo Cabrera has been identified by investigators as the person who did this week following a two vehicle-crash on Sunday, May 19.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police, shortly before 8:15 p.m. on the night of the crash, first responders were called to the intersection of University Boulevard East and Buckingham Drive in Silver Spring to investigate a crash.

The initial investigation determined that an Audi Q5 was heading east on University Boulevard East when it struck Cabrera's Honda CR-V, which was turning left from Buckingham Drive into the roadway.

Cabrera's Honda then came to rest after striking a tree.

He was rushed to an area hospital with injuries that were initially thought to be non-life-threatening; however, on Tuesday, May 28, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and three passengers in the Audi were not injured. The now-fatal crash remains under investigation by the department.

