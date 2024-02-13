6 Evacuated After Car Slams Into Montgomery County Apartment Building (Photos)

The crash occurred on King James Way in Gaithersburg around 7:25 a.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The Technical Rescue Team stabilized the structure as six people were evacuated from apartments above the area where the car struck, Piringer said.

The storage and laundry areas of the building were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

