Fair 82°

SHARE

200-Year-Old Tree Brach Crashes Through Montgomery County Home (Photos)

The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable.
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable.
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable.
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable.
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable.
The tree left the Montgomery County home uninhabitable. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A Montgomery County family is scrambling after a 200-year-old tree on their property came tumbling down and crash landed on the roof of their Bethesda home. 

First responders in Montgomery County were called to the 5900 block of Onondaga Road early on Monday morning, where there were reports of a tree that landed on a home.

All of the residents were able to escape the home uninjured, but the tree left the two-story home with extensive damage.

No one was injured or trapped, but officials said at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26 that the incident left the home temporarily uninhabitable pending an inspection.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE