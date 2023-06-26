200-Year-Old Tree Brach Crashes Through Montgomery County Home (Photos)

A Montgomery County family is scrambling after a 200-year-old tree on their property came tumbling down and crash landed on the roof of their Bethesda home.

First responders in Montgomery County were called to the 5900 block of Onondaga Road early on Monday morning, where there were reports of a tree that landed on a home.

All of the residents were able to escape the home uninjured, but the tree left the two-story home with extensive damage.

No one was injured or trapped, but officials said at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26 that the incident left the home temporarily uninhabitable pending an inspection.

