Sean Charles Wright IV is facing charges following a series of incidents reported earlier this week over the span of less than an hour and a half in the Bethesda area.

According to police, at approximately 8:02 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard, where there was a reported armed carjacking.

It is alleged that Wright approached his victim inside a gray Toyota Sienna minivan and got into the passenger seat. He then lifted his shirt, implied he had a handgun, and ordered the driver out of the car.

Wright then drove away in the minivan.

At approximately 9:18 a.m. that same morning, officers from the Rockville Police Department were called to the 100 block of Rollins Avenue, where it is alleged Wright entered the store, walked behind the counter and demanded that the employee open the cash register.

Police say that the employee refused, and Wright instead grabbed cash that was on the counter before taking off in the stolen minivan.

Minutes later, at around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, a Montgomery County Police officer was in the 11500 block of Rockville Pike for a separate call when they received a tip about a man matching Wright's description in the stolen minivan.

Further investigation determined that Wright also allegedly entered the 7-11 in the 11500 block of Rockville Pike, reached over the counter, assaulted an employee, and demanded cash from the register, at which point he was approached by the officer.

The officer spotted Wright getting into the vehicle, approached him, at which point he took off on foot. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Wright was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with armed carjacking and multiple accounts of armed robbery.

