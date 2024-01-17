18-Year-Old Arrested For Carjackings In Montgomery County; Other Suspects Sought: Police

Joseph De-La-Paz was arrested on Friday, Jan. 5 and charged with multiple counts of armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault, theft, and weapons offenses, Montgomery County Police said.

Investigators believe De-La-Paz is tied to carjackings from Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Officers from the 4th District responded to the first carjacking report on the 3100 block of McMahon Road and found that a woman was at the trunk of her 2013 Nissan Sentra when she was approached by five men wearing black clothes and ski masks who demanded the keys.

One of the suspects displayed a black handgun, while another displayed and poked her with a knife before demanding her cellphone, investigators said. The woman complied and they drove off.

The following night, an armed carjacking was reported near Leonard Court.

In that case, three young Black men wearing all dark clothing and masks approached a woman parked in a 2017 Honda Pilot, police say. Two of them approached the driver’s side and displayed handguns while the third approached the passenger’s side.

The trio demanded a ride to the bank, but the woman ran away and called police while the suspects sped off in the Pilot.

De-La-Paz was identified with help from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division.

He was initially nabbed alongside a 15- and 16-year-old and charged with carjacking, assault and robbery for a strong-arm carjacking involving a 72-year-old woman who was tackled to the ground in Bethesda on Tuesday, Dec. 12, police said.

De-La-Paz was being held without bond. Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for the additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website and click on the 'P3Tips' link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

