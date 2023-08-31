Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash With Greyhound Bus That Injured 18 In Howard County

Police say that at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, a driver in a Buick Enclave was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on Route 32 when it struck the bus, which had 38 passengers on board at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash, while 17 passengers and the driver of the Greyhound bus were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the person killed in the crash, which led to a closure of Route 32 at I-95.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

