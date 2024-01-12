Worker At Recently Defunct School In Howard County Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor: Police

Elkridge resident Dameon Patterson, 31, an employee of the Glenwood Country Day School was arrested by Howard County police and charged with multiple counts of sex offenses involving alleged inappropriate contact with the child.

Patterson has worked in the before- and after-school programs and summer camps at the school for approximately two years, according to officials.

Investigators say that the young victim came forward and disclosed the abuse last week to a friend, who notified an adult about the allegations.

An investigation was launched, and Patterson was arrested late on Thursday.

According to the child, the abuse occurred over a period of two years, with the last incident reported in the summer of 2023.

Officials made note that "investigators were advised during the investigation that the facility stopped operating on (Friday), Jan. 5 due to a state licensing violation."

Anyone who has information about Patterson or may have been victimized by the school employee has been asked to contact investigators at the Howard County Police Department by calling (410) 313-STOP or emailing HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

