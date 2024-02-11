Woman's Killer Fatally Struck By Car Minutes Later In Laurel: Police

The investigation began just after 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, on the 11200 block of Chaucers Ridge Court in Laurel, when officers arrived on reports of a domestic assault, Howard County police said.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, police were called to northbound Route 29 near Old Columbia Road where a man had been struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

"Preliminarily, investigators believe the adult male assaulted the adult female at his residence before fleeing into the travel lanes of Route 29 on foot and was struck by an unrelated vehicle," Howard County police said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

