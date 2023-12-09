Winning $620K 'Multi-Match' Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Howard County Food Store

They just may not now it.

A ticket jackpot-winning $620,000 ticket was sold in Howard County for the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 7, though no lucky winner has come forward to claim the six-figure prize as of Saturday afternoon, according to Lottery officials.

The big winner was sold at Elkridge Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge - which will receive a $1,000 bonus from Maryland Lottery - and the winner now has 182 days to claim the cash.

On Wednesday, the winning numbers were 15-24-26-35-39-41.

The winner can choose between an estimated prize of $620,000 paid over 25 installments, or an estimated $370,000 cash option (before taxes).

This marks the 10th "Multi-Match" jackpot win for Maryland Lottery player this year, with the last coming with a $500,000 prize on a ticket sold in Seabrook. Six "Multi-Match" jackpots were won in 2022 and five in 2021.

