Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two With Critical Injuries Near Columbia Gas Station: Police

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, officers were called to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth after hearing gunshots ring out near the Exxon gas station.

Upon arrival, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound outside the station and he was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police say that two more men arrived at Howard County General Hospital's Emergency Room, where one was pronounced dead, and the second was critical.

It is believed they drove themselves to the ER from the Exxon station.

No information about any of the victims was released by the department.

According to police, the shooting is believed to be targeted, and not random. It remains under investigation.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the police as they attempt to track down the shooter. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 313-STOP or emailing HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

