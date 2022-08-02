Contact Us
Traffic

$10.8M Highway Construction Expansion Project To Begin In Ellicott City

Annie DeVoe
The $10.8 million project is expected to start this week.
The $10.8 million project is expected to start this week. Photo Credit: Maryland Department of Transportation

A $10.8 million roadway-widening project in Ellicott City will begin this week, officials say.

The project will widen MD 103 between US 29 and Long Gate Parkway, adding a third lane on MD 103 for motorists wishing to access northbound U.S. 29, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The new northbound U.S. 29 lane will separate exiting traffic from westbound MD 103 prior to the traffic signal at Old Columbia Pike. 

Sidewalks, bicycle lanes, a painted median, and replacements will be included in the project.

Single-lane and shoulder closures will occur on MD 103 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during construction.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

