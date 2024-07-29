Officers were called late in the afternoon on Saturday, July 27, where there was a reported shooting in the area of the food court with on person - later identified as Angelo Little - dead in the mall before the shooter fled the area.

It was believed to be a targeted attack.

Little was described as a "beloved son, cousin, and brother."

"(He) was a funny, energetic young man who was always ready to care for the people he loved," Charell Wilson said. "Known for his willingness to take on any challenge, Angelo had a unique way of brightening the lives of those around him.

"While he might not have been as funny as he thought he was, his attempts at comedy were always successful in making everyone laugh."

"Please help our Howard County neighbor lay her son to rest," Antonio Artis posted on Facebook. "Another young one gone too soon. He was the one who was shot and killed in the Columbia Mall yesterday. Sad and sending all of the prayers to their family."

In approximately 24 hours after a fundraising campaign was set up for Little's family, it easily soared past the listed $7,000 goal as the community continues to rally around them.

"His sudden passing has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled," Wilson added. "Angelo’s spirit and love for life touched many, and now we seek to honor his memory in the way he deserves."

