Suspect Arrested In Deadly Howard County Shooting

Police have arrested the man they say shot and killed a Howard County resident last month, stating the murder was motivated by an argument about dating the victim’s daughter.

Corey Conaway, 41, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 67-year-old Perry Comeau, Howard County Police announced Wednesday, March 20.

Police found Comeau with several gunshot wounds as they responded to his home on the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court in Columbia around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A follow-up investigation found that Conaway was in a relationship with Comeau’s daughter at the time of the shooting. Detectives believe the shooting was motivated by an argument about the relationship.

Conaway is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

