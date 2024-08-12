Columbia resident Stephanie Scensny has been identified by police as the driver of a Honda CR-V who was killed in an Ellicott City accident on Sunday, Aug. 11.

According to the Howard County Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Scensny was heading west on the Baltimore National Pike near the Baltimore County line when a tree fell on her vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second woman in a Dodge Ram 1500 was also injured, and was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led to a closure of the roadway for several hours in the area where the tree fell.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.