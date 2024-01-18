Snow Plow Driver Found Shot Near Ellicott City School Dies At Hospital, Police Say

Gwynn Oak resident Alex Ramirez Garcia, 37, died overnight at the hospital from injuries he sustained on Wednesday morning while he was working a a private snow plow driver.

According to police, Ramirez Garcia was clearing the parking lot of a Montessori school in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road when he was shot.

His body was found by a witness outside of the plow in the parking lot at around 8:45 a.m. and investigators say that they learned Ramirez Garcia was scheduled to clear the lot early in the morning and may have been shot hours before his body was located.

No information about a possible motive or suspect has been released by the Howard County Police Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a possible shooter. Tipsters with information can contact detectives by calling (410) 313-STOP or emailing HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

