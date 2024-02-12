Rain May Turn To Snow In Parts Of DMV Region During Shifty Incoming Storm: Forecasters

Forecasters are advising that some parts of the area could see winter weather, specifically in the mountains, though many other neighborhoods will only see rain falling beginning late on Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Winter storm watches, advisories, and warnings have been issued in parts of of the states, cautioning that rain may transition to snow overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, as many as five inches of snow may fall along and north of I-70, though it is unclear how much will fall in the cities. Upwards of eight inches could fall west of US-220.

"Rain is expected to change to snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., snow will be heavy at times, with rates of one to two inches per hour through mid morning Tuesday," the advisory states. "Visibility may be reduced to less than one half mile at times.

"The combination of wet snow and gusty winds could lead to downed trees and power lines, resulting in isolated power outages."

"Given the warmth preceding the storm, precipitation will begin as rain in many areas and snow may initially melt on road surfaces throughout the accumulation zone in the Midwest and Northeast," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

"How quickly the storm strengthens will determine how quickly cold air can be drawn into the storm, which will have significant implications on how much snow can accumulate."

