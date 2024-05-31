Police ID Family Involved In Overnight Murder-Suicide In Elkridge

Nayyar Abbas Syed, 61, the believed shooter, was pronounced dead at St. Agnes hospital overnight, according to officials, who also identified his other victims.

The shooting suspect's wife, Syeda Aalia Nayyar, 57; daughter, Syeda Fatima, 25; and daughter-in-law, Alizey Fatima, 33, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

His son, Muhammad Ali Hamza, 31, is currently at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with critical injuries.

According to a spokesperson from the department, Syed's 3-month-old granddaughter was also in the home at the time of the shooting, but she was unharmed and placed in the care of a family member.

Officers were called at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday night to the 6900 block of Norwood Ferry, when multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Dispatchers also received a call from Syed indicating he had shot his family and intended to kill himself, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers found the three women dead, and the two men were rushed to the hospital. All of the victims lived in the home, the department noted, and the shooter lived elsewhere.

No forced entry was observed.

The murder-suicide remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.