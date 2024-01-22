Police ID 77-Year-Old Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Ellicott City Crosswalk

Police have identified Soon Ja Chung as the pedestrian who was struck and killed late in the afternoon on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Ellicott City.

The Ellicott City resident was walking shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle believed to be a silver Nissan Altima that was traveling east on Baltimore National Pike near Ridge Road.

At the time of the crash, Chung was in a crosswalk, investigators noted.

Chung was rushed by paramedics to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact PFC Colson at the Howard County Police Department by calling (410) 313-4750.

