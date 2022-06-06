Woman Killed In Crash, Hit-And-Run Victim Located In Howard County: Police

Two people were killed - one in an apparent hit-and-run - in unrelated crashes in the same Maryland county in the past 24 hours, police said.

Baltimore resident Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett apparently sped through a light and was struck by a sedan heading west on Route 175 just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, while coming off the I-95 south ramp, Howard County police said.

Barrett, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sedan driver was taken to the University of Maryland Shock and Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for approximately two and a half hours following the crash as police investigated the incident and cleared the scene.

Less than two hours later, shortly before 8 a.m., the department received a tip when a body was located in a wooded area on the westbound side of Route 99 near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City, police said.

It is believed that the victim - later identified as Ellicott City resident Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick, 54 - was a pedestrian who was struck by an unknown hit-and-run driver overnight, according to the department spokesperson.

While police investigated the hit-and-run, Route 99 was also closed.

The investigation into Fitzpatrick's death is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Howard County Police Department by calling (410) 313-STOP or emailing HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

