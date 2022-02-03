Contact Us
US Marshals Nab DC Man Wanted In Maryland Burglary Spree: Police

Nicole Acosta
Kaishawn Johnson
Kaishawn Johnson Photo Credit: Howard County Police

A Washington DC man was indicted by a Maryland grand jury in a slew of car theft, burglary, and car break-ins, authorities said.

Kaishawn Johnson, 19, was linked to nearly 45 crimes committed in Howard County in which he broke into homes to steal car keys, burglarized vehicles, and more between August and November 2021, Howard County police said.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday by members of the U.S Marshals Service and charged with the following, the Howard County State Attorney's Office says:

  • 18 counts of motor vehicle theft, 
  • 3 counts of first-degree burglary, nine counts of theft over $25,000, 
  • 11 counts of theft under $25,000,
  • 92 counts of rogue and vagabond for the vehicle break-ins.

Johnson was being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. His first court appearance was scheduled for March 7 in Howard County Circuit Court.

