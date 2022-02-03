US Marshals Nab DC Man Wanted In Maryland Burglary Spree: Police

A Washington DC man was indicted by a Maryland grand jury in a slew of car theft, burglary, and car break-ins, authorities said.

Kaishawn Johnson, 19, was linked to nearly 45 crimes committed in Howard County in which he broke into homes to steal car keys, burglarized vehicles, and more between August and November 2021, Howard County police said.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday by members of the U.S Marshals Service and charged with the following, the Howard County State Attorney's Office says:

18 counts of motor vehicle theft,

3 counts of first-degree burglary, nine counts of theft over $25,000,

11 counts of theft under $25,000,

92 counts of rogue and vagabond for the vehicle break-ins.

Johnson was being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. His first court appearance was scheduled for March 7 in Howard County Circuit Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.