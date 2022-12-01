Suspect Rams Police Car, Crashes After Chase In Howard County

A man was arrested after ramming a police car, and leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Columbia (Howard County) on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Around 5:50 p.m., an officer conducting an area check at a shopping center in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road noticed a man trying to break into cars, Howard County police said.

When he saw the officer, he took off in his 2002 Chevrolet Impala, crashing into an unoccupied police car and another vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect led police on a short chase along Snowden River Parkway at Snowden Square Drive before running a red light and striking a Honda H-RV in the intersection, according to police.

The three occupants of the Honda – two adults and one juvenile – were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The suspect was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Charges against the suspect are pending while the investigation continues.

Snowden River Parkway northbound remains closed from Oakland Mills Road to McGaw Road as of 9:15 p.m.

