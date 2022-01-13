Silver Spring Driver, 27, Killed In Laurel Crash

A 27-year-old driver died in a Howard County crash Thursday, authorities said.

Rony Sibrian was behind the wheel of a 2002 Toyota Avalon heading south on Route 29 when he left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned around 5:05 p.m. in Laurel, county police said.

Sibrian, of Silver Spring, was rushed to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred near Route 216, and a portion of Route 29 south was closed for 2.5 hours.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

