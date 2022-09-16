Search Launched For Missing Howard County Man, 26

A search was launched for a Howard County man last seen Thursday, Sept. 15.

Troy David Walter, 26, of Sykesville, was last seen near 15600 block of Old Frederick Road in Woodbine by a coworker around 10:15 a.m., Howard County police said.

Family contacted police when Walter, who has health issues, did not return home as expected in the evening, authorities said.

Walter is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 185 lbs., last seen wearing a red t-shirt displaying the word “Rogue,” and gray shorts. He is driving a gray 2018 Ford F-150, MD tag 4DE9469. His cell phone was not currently operational.

