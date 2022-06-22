Police Release Images Of Suspect In Howard Sign Theft, Vandalism

Police are asking for help identifying a man who is suspected of theft and vandalism in Howard County dating back to 2020.

The investigation surrounds ongoing theft and vandalism of dozens of signs concentrated in the Kings Contrivance area, according to Howard County Police.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has information on these incidents is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

