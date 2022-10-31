Police ID Woman Killed In Howard County Crash That Injured Three: Police

One person was killed and several other were injured in a collision in Ellicott City over the weekend, authorities say.

Jung Eun Yi, 50, was killed after a wrong-way driver traveling east in the westbound lane of Rogers Avenue struck the vehicle she was traveling in around 11:44 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Howard County police.

Investigators say the collision occurred in the area of Route 29. The driver and another passenger of the westbound vehicle were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the Howard County General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Rogers Avenue in the area of Route 29 was closed for approximately five hours overnight.

