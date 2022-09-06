Police Ask For Help Identifying Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Ellicott City

Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Ellicott City, authorities say.

The driver of a white Jeep Wrangler hit and killed Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick, 54, on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive shortly after 11 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Howard County police.

Fitzpatrick's body was found by a passerby around 8 a.m., Monday June 6. A nearby residence had video that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene, and found a piece of the Jeep's white fender nearby.

Police suspect that the vehicle likely has front-end damage on the passenger's side.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information on the incident. Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Video of the surveillance footage can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.