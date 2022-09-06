Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Police Ask For Help Identifying Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Ellicott City

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Example of suspected vehicle
Example of suspected vehicle Photo Credit: Howard County Police

Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Ellicott City, authorities say.

The driver of a white Jeep Wrangler hit and killed Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick, 54, on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive shortly after 11 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Howard County police.

Fitzpatrick's body was found by a passerby around 8 a.m., Monday June 6. A nearby residence had video that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene, and found a piece of the Jeep's white fender nearby.

Police suspect that the vehicle likely has front-end damage on the passenger's side. 

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information on the incident. Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Video of the surveillance footage can be found here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.