Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Police & Fire

New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree

Annie DeVoe
Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services
Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Photo Credit: Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services

Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say.

Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.

A second man in the vehicle was rushed to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries. 

Frederick Road near Daisy Road was closed for around four hours following the crash.

