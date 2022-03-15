Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Police & Fire

MASS CASUALTY: 7 Car Crash Jams I-70 (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Howard County Police
Howard County Police Photo Credit: Howard County Police Department (Facebook)

A crash involving seven vehicles and at least one entrapment jammed traffic along Interstate 70 in Howard County Tuesday, March 15, according to developing reports.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) first reported the crash on I-70 West at Watersville Road in Mount Airy around 1:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 15.

Multiple crews were said to be on scene, including medical units transporting people to area hospitals. A nearby structure fire was reported as well, sources said. 

This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

