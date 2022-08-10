Man Killed In Howard County Apartment Parking Lot, Police Say

Police in Maryland are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Howard County apartment complex.

In Columbia, officers responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road to a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police said that they found a man - whose name has not been released - with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any additional information about the shooting or potential suspect. The murder remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

