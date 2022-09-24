Man Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Minor Placed In His Care, Howard County State's Attorney Says

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a man who sexually abused a minor placed in his care for several months has been convicted on multiple charges.

Baltimore resident Roy David Free, 47, was convicted by a jury in Howard County for sexually abusing a juvenile between Jan. 2, 2020, and March 5, 2020.

Specifically, Free was charged with:

Sexual child abuse;

Conspiracy to commit rape;

Conspiracy to commit sexual solicitation of a minor.

The state’s attorney’s office said that during the investigation, they uncovered text messages between Free and a co-conspirator leading up to, during, and after the abuse of the minor.

Officials noted that Free has another case in Howard County pending against him involving the production of child pornography and child porn distribution in Baltimore City.

In July 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received an investigative referral from the FBI Arkansas Field Office based upon an investigation leading to the arrest of an Arkansas man, according to Maryland State Police investigators. The subsequent investigation by Maryland State Police investigators revealed multiple child pornography files in Free’s social media accounts.

Free is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2023.

