Juvenile Female Driver Dies In Columbia Crash

A girl died and her male adult passenger was seriously injured in a crash early Sunday, July 24 in Howard County, authorities said.

The 2017 Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Broken Land Parkway just south of Cradlerock Way when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree around 2:10 a.m. in Columbia, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while her adult male passenger was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Southbound Broken Land Parkway was closed between Cradlerock Way and Snowden River Parkway for approximately four hours.

