Howard Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Jessup Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

Annie DeVoe
Howard County Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash.
Howard County Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Howard County Police Department (Facebook)

A Jessup man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and running off the roadway in Howard County, authorities say.

Ivan Claude Merrill Jr., 59, reportedly lost control of the vehicle on Route 1 near Route 32, landing in a wooded drainage area around 10:41 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, according to Howard County police.

Merrill Jr. was rushed to the Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A portion of Route 1 south was closed for several hours after the collision as the incident was investigated.

No additional information was released. 

Detectives said they are actively investigating the cause of the accident.

