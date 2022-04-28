Howard County School On Lockdown (DEVELOPING)

A Howard County school is on lockdown following a fight between two students, Howard County Police said on Twitter.

One student was taken to the hospital and the other fled the scene, police said. A parent on Facebook said her student said someone was stabbed.

The incident happened outside Long Reach High School in Columbia before noon on Thursday, April 28, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

