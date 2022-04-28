Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Howard County School On Lockdown (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Long Reach High School
Long Reach High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Howard County school is on lockdown following a fight between two students, Howard County Police said on Twitter

One student was taken to the hospital and the other fled the scene, police said. A parent on Facebook said her student said someone was stabbed. 

The incident happened outside Long Reach High School in Columbia before noon on Thursday, April 28, police said. 

Police are searching for the suspect. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

