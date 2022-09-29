'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust

Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland State Police, and members of the Strike Force 7 group to make the announcement the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The suspects are Jawan Fulton, 28, of Pikesville, Darvin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maleik Moody, 27, Trayvon Guest 23, Rymek Milligan, 34, and Trezjure Fielding, 23, of Baltimore.

The suspects were investigated from September 2021 until June 2022, where detectives observed dozens of hand to hand drug deals and made more than a dozen undercover purchases.

Investigators say that the suspects communicated through text messages and third party apps, informing customers of price increases through group messages.

One of the suspects, identified as Moody, attempted to steal drugs and money from the other suspects, and was assaulted and thrown out of the enterprise for the attempted robbery. Moody was then told that the only way to reenter the enterprise was to kill his accomplices in the robbery.

Search warrants that were executed seized two kilograms of fentanyl, which is enough to kill over two million people. Investigators say over $55,000 of cash and several handguns were also found.

The drugs allegedly distributed by the suspects were linked to at least six overdoses and two deaths.

