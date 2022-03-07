Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Terrifying Armed Robbery Spree Targets Mailmen Across DC, Maryland
Police & Fire

Driver Suffering Medical Episode Kills Bicyclist, Fireworks Stand Worker In DC: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: DC Police Department (Twitter)

A driver suffering a medical episode ran a red light killing a bicyclist and fireworks stand worker July 4th weekend in Northeast Washington DC, police said.

The pickup was heading north on Minnesota Avenue when the driver struck a bicyclist in the crosswalk around 5:30 p.m., Assistant DC Police Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz said at a press conference.

The truck then drove into a fireworks stand at the corner of Nannie Helen Burroughs, killing the man working it.

Police believe the driver was suffering a medical emergency.

Click here for more from NBC Washington.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.