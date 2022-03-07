Driver Suffering Medical Episode Kills Bicyclist, Fireworks Stand Worker In DC: Police

A driver suffering a medical episode ran a red light killing a bicyclist and fireworks stand worker July 4th weekend in Northeast Washington DC, police said.

The pickup was heading north on Minnesota Avenue when the driver struck a bicyclist in the crosswalk around 5:30 p.m., Assistant DC Police Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz said at a press conference.

The truck then drove into a fireworks stand at the corner of Nannie Helen Burroughs, killing the man working it.

Police believe the driver was suffering a medical emergency.

